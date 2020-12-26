Castelluccio di Norcia, Italy by Angelo Facondini

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture is the result of a crazy trip after a summer dancing night. I and some of my friends instead of going to sleep we left for Castellucio and try to take a sunrise picture. it was an amazing scenery! The clouds went faster, the fog was static on the ground and when the sunray come on the scene everything took a life and color. Everything was quiet and dam beautiful. It is really one of the best memories