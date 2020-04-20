Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I wanted to shoot these cascades for a long time and the day I decided to drive the 2 hours from home to get there I wasn't at all disappointed. The location itself is idyllic and is close to a beautiful medieval village which is also worth visiting.

I was lucky enough that day to be more or less alone on site. Being very close to the main road the cascades are very popular and are thronged with tourists and locals when the weather is nice. But on that October day I had all the time I wanted to stroll around, take my time, and decide on the compositions I wanted to capture.

I took a lot of pictures that day but this one came out as one of my favorites. The cascades are quite big but I decided on a tight composition to isolate parts of the streams and create a more intimate view of the waterfall but also of the lush wet grass surrounding it. I deliberately used a long exposure time to create that silky smoothing effect, further emphasising the flow of the water.