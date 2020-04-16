Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is magical place with burbling mossy springs on the way up to Fall Creeks Falls in Washington, It had a mysterious feel like elves would be appearing from behind the mossy rocks. I enjoyed the soft ,subtle light, the spring winding down from above. This is on the way up to the bigger falls, this more intimate and mysterious to me. The area is just one intimate landscape after another to take in and behold such beauty organically and completely.