User Icon
You are at:»»»Carson, Washington, USA by Rena Goodfriend-Leve
Waterfall Assignment

Carson, Washington, USA by Rena Goodfriend-Leve

By on 0 Comments

Carson, Washington, USA by Rena Goodfriend-Leve
Views: 1,232


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is magical place with burbling mossy springs on the way up to Fall Creeks Falls in Washington, It had a mysterious feel like elves would be appearing from behind the mossy rocks. I enjoyed the soft ,subtle light, the spring winding down from above. This is on the way up to the bigger falls, this more intimate and mysterious to me. The area is just one intimate landscape after another to take in and behold such beauty organically and completely.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®