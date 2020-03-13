Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Carnedd y Cribau had the perfect view from its summit for the shot of the "horseshoe" of Snowdon (Yr Wddfa). so the plan was made to climb this early morning (4am start) to reach the summit in time for the sunrise.

There are not a lot of defined paths up this mountain and after a very wet winter so far, the hillside was essentially a bog, which made for a difficult ascent with all the correct winter gear on. The top half of the climb was made in fog and there were some doubts whether it would clear. We arrived on the summit and the fog was clearing perfectly.

The pool on the top of Cribau was a great lead in to Snowdon in the background and I chose this position as the sun was touching the sides of the hills. A bitterly cold morning on the summit, requiring gloves and down jackets. A light breeze allowing some of the mist to remain and a sublime Sunrise. Worth the hike!

I framed to include the rocks both sides of the pool which leads nicely across to Snowdon itself, the light breeze just giving some texture to the water on the pool, mist in the valley and ready for the shot. Many shots on this day, but a word of warning on the descent.

I loved my old boots, they fit like slippers and an instant comfort as you slide them on. Halfway down the mountain a steep slope and very wet grassed area, I took a slide on the right foot, leaving the left leg behind twisting the ankle and knee badly, despite using walking poles. This resulted in a long and painful walkout down the rest of the hill and a layoff of 5 weeks allowing the ankle and knee to heal.

There are now a lovely pair of new Lowa Tibet GTX boots in my house with grip like limpets, great firm support and fabulous waterproofing.

The message I got from this shoot, is that, its not only the camera gear that needs checking, especially in the mountains, its the equipment that looks after you, allowing this fabulous hobby to continue.