Misty Landscape Assignment

Carillon, Canberra, Australia by Lenard Gordon

Throughout the years I was in Canberra I had photographed this spot several times and normally I have to share the location with other photographers. The winter mornings can be a bit cool however this image image was worth it. The Carillon is one of the more photographed places in Canberra. The Carillon is on Aspen Island within Lake Burley Griffith. The Carillon has 55 bronze bells that play music on occasions throughout the year. The flag staff in the foreground is part of the Australian Merchant Navy Memorial.

