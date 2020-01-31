Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Resident of Staffordshire England where I photograph from autumn through winter in the forest and woodlands of Cannock Chase. The other six months of the year I spend around the Cardigan Bay area of Wales photographing the wonderful beeches and sea shores of the Bay. This scene caught my eye with good evening light showing how the flow of the swirling tide had sculptured beautiful patterns shapes and textures in the sandy beach.