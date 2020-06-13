All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

If there is such a thing as the capital of fog this place must be in Val d’Orcia, Tuscany. Coming from an arid place such as the American Southwest to spend a week in the rolling hills of Val d’Orcia is a most unique experience. To see and photograph the landscape enwrapped in mist and fog requires a Spartan schedule. Explore the area and pre-visualize your images during the day, go to sleep early evening to be ready to get out of bed before the crack of dawn around 4 am. The fog in the morning is not a given. It varies quite surprisingly.

Some spots you might have explored beforehand might be completely wrapped in fog, while others do not have fog at all and finally one or the other place will have it at the right amount. Being at the right one with the right amount of fog has an element of luck. Once the sun comes up the air starts to warm up quickly and the fog dissipates rather fast. After such a morning, being sure that the fog and the good light was gone, I was driving back to my hotel when an unexpected scene unfolded. The famous Cappella della Madonna di Vitaleta showed itself in a quite unique way which deserved to postpone my breakfast.