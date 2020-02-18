Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I hiked down the rocky shoreline along the Strait of Bonifacio in the northernmost point of the island of Sardinia in the dark to get this photograph of the Capo Testa Lighthouse in the pre-dawn hours. It was a strenuous hike along a shoreline covered with large boulders. I set up my tripod in the dark and focused on the lighthouse. I wanted to capture the light as it came around. The early morning fog helped to illuminate the light in the pre-dawn sky. This shot was taking in October, 2018.