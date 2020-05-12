Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Beginning in mid-March, I went out in the streets of Washington every day in an effort to document our empty city as the Covid-19 lockdown kept people at home. It was a very strange time, as spring in Washington is our most beautiful season. From the cherry blossoms to the tulip frenzy to the later azalea bloom, the city is at its most colorful. Not having tourists everywhere was surpassingly odd. One morning, I drove on empty streets to take pictures of the tulips beneath the U.S. Capitol. There was no one else out. It was odd. It was beautiful.