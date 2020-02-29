Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Anyone who travels on business should carry their camera and take advantage of local opportunities to mix some pleasure with the job. Life is too short for nothing but work! I was spending a day in coastal Maine, and fortunately my meetings ended in time for me to visit Cape Neddick late in the afternoon. The sun was dropping behind me and the light was beautiful. A 10-stop ND filter smoothed the water.