Picture Story

We had about an hour to get to this spot. The northernmost tip of the United States. Darkness was closing in because of the fog, but we were determined to make it. The sight was breathtaking and it brought tears to my eyes because of the beauty. The swirling waves and water were the prettiest shade of jade. It looked surreal, but I saw it with my own eyes. I knew I had to get the best possible shot so I could do it justice to share with the world. I only hope I did just that. The world is beautiful. We just have to open our eyes...and maybe our aperture.