In november/december 2015 we did a roadtrip on both islands of New Zealand; one late afternoon we parked our campervan in the neigbourhood of Cape Egmont Lighthouse in Taranaki, North Island, NZ; I waited for the last light on Mount Taranaki and there were nice pink colors in the sky that evening; it was worth the wait, later on we drove further into the night on our way to the next campsite.