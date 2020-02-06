User Icon
The view from my campground in Cape Disappointment State Park. Shot this while I went camping with my hubby and puppy. Such a refreshing place to be. Washington Coast has amazing hikes and you can even spot some wildlife around. We spotted a lot of eagles, owls, raccoon & squirrels. Pacific Northwest has lots of lighthouse and this is one of my favourites.

