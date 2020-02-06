Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The view from my campground in Cape Disappointment State Park. Shot this while I went camping with my hubby and puppy. Such a refreshing place to be. Washington Coast has amazing hikes and you can even spot some wildlife around. We spotted a lot of eagles, owls, raccoon & squirrels. Pacific Northwest has lots of lighthouse and this is one of my favourites.