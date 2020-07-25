All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Fall on Cape Cod is always a favorite time for me. Crowds are gone, the weather is usually good, and there are so many places to explore. The trees on the Cape, due to the makeup of the forest, the weather and winds take on these shortened twisted shapes that bring to mind Dylan's lyrics of the "haunted frightened trees" that lead "out to the windy beach." Walking along a trail, looking at these trees, made me feel that they were indeed haunted.