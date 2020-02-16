Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken by me in November it was cold and very stormy but the weather was perfect. I stabilized the tripod with my backpack on the heel. We were on the road for 10 days with a rental car and drove through the various hotspots in Portugal. I made this trip with two photo friends. We had perfect weather at that time.