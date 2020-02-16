User Icon
Lighthouse Assignment

Cap Von Sao Vicente Lighthouse, Portugal by Erich Reisinger

Cap Von Sao Vicente Lighthouse, Portugal by Erich Reisinger
This picture was taken by me in November it was cold and very stormy but the weather was perfect. I stabilized the tripod with my backpack on the heel. We were on the road for 10 days with a rental car and drove through the various hotspots in Portugal. I made this trip with two photo friends. We had perfect weather at that time.

