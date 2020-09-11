All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The day before, I have searched for a nice location to take the sun rise at the "cap de la chèvre" in France (near Crozon - Bretagne). I have taken 4 images to make focus staking with Zeren Stacker. I also used Cokin filter (Graduate grey and Polarizer) and place the camera to hide the sun with a tree to avoid to have too much direct light. A few minutes with PSE to optimise the light on the foreground and the picture is ready for print ! I have just bought an old Epson 9880 for piezography but tried color print with this kind of image... Now that Piezography is working, I will have to find an other printer for the color!

I really miss a tilt and shift lens for the camera to avoid to use ZS... (I am glad to use movement on my large format camera in traditional photography), I hope that Fuji will soon propose a 30 mm instead of a 21 mm... otherwise, the fuji GFX 100 is very nice to use !