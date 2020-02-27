Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a evening in October 2018. My friend and I have been trying to look for a spot to shoot the lighthouse with light trails.

It was pretty late when we finally found this particular spot. The weather was warm and humid. and there were thousands of mosquitoes all around us. Despite wearing long sleeves shirt and constantly fanning off the mosquitoes, I still ended up with few bites. Price to pay for taking a nice picture!