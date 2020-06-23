All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Arizona is known for its beautiful bright desert landscapes so when an opportunity to photograph fog and mist in the southwest US arises you know you have to take the time to shoot something out of the ordinary. Such was the case on this occasion in January 2019.

Weather reports had forecast fog around the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix so I set out early for a sunrise along the Apache Trail. The visibility was hampered by fog when I approached Canyon Lake. A short walk from the road allowed me a vantage point to capture the scene pictured. After making this image I was able to shoot a couple more locations around the lake before the sun did its work and the fog was gone.