User Icon
You are at:»»»Canyon Lake, Tonto NF, Arizona, USA by Bob Miller
Misty Landscape Assignment

Canyon Lake, Tonto NF, Arizona, USA by Bob Miller

By on 0 Comments

Canyon Lake, Tonto NF, Arizona, USA by Bob Miller
Views: 415

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Arizona is known for its beautiful bright desert landscapes so when an opportunity to photograph fog and mist in the southwest US arises you know you have to take the time to shoot something out of the ordinary. Such was the case on this occasion in January 2019.

Weather reports had forecast fog around the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix so I set out early for a sunrise along the Apache Trail. The visibility was hampered by fog when I approached Canyon Lake. A short walk from the road allowed me a vantage point to capture the scene pictured. After making this image I was able to shoot a couple more locations around the lake before the sun did its work and the fog was gone.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®