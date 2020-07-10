All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The road towards Denali National Park in Alaska is very inspiring for photography especially when you are approaching the Broad Pass at Cantwell. Just like a painting, the sky full of clouds, the land was lit by a beautiful light. With the boreal forest in the foreground who is dissolving to give the place to the tundra as soon as you are higher in altitude, add to that the mountain range in the background, this is a typical landscape of Alaska.