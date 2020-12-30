All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My favorite time of day is early morning. I like to get up before the sunrise. It is such a peaceful, quiet time. It is also the time of day when ground fog is most likely. When the colors from the rising sun hit the fog, it causes the landscape to soften. It reminds me of a watercolor painting where the colors blend into one another. This photo was taken early in the morning from the side of the road. The foggy sunrise causes a relatively boring landscape to light up and soften.