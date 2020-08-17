All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Walking through the forest above Cannon Beach, along the Oregon coast on a cool Autumn day, I came across a tree with bright red leaves. Well, that’s not unusual for the Autumn season, but looking through my viewfinder, in Aperture priority, I was getting some nice bokeh, so decided to capture the image. When I was precessing the images from the trip, it became apparent to me that this image would be more interesting to me, and hopefully the viewer if I took it further into an abstraction. All the elements were there, the beautiful colors of the leaves, the interesting bokeh, as well as the dark area behind it all, created by the depth of the forest itself. So, as I usually do, I began exploring ways to bring the image to its best potential as an artistic statement.

Since I consider myself an artist, I have no qualms taking an image as far, or as little in post as it takes to bring out it fullest possibility as a work of art. If you think about it, our cameras today are little computers, with great possibilities, but in the end, they are still “machines,” it’s up to us to add whatever is necessary to bring our personal vision into the world. I love being out in the world capturing images, but I also love processing them. It’s part of the craft, and as we need to learn our physical equipment, so they become second nature to us, so we need to master our software in a way that gives us unlimited options when processing our images, if we want to be true professionals and artists, at least that’s how I view it.

Cannon Beach is on the Oregon coast, about one, and a half hours from Portland, OR. In truth, any season is wonderful there and well worth the time and effort to get there. Lots of places to stay and eat, though we all know the limitations presently. Hopefully, better days are coming. I hope you can visit, you will come away with some interesting images, and you will experience a sense of peace and tranquillity.