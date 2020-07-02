Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA by Robert Weber

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was exploring the Oregon coast for the first time as I was traveling with my wife who had business in Portland. I had a day to drive to the coast and see what I could find. I stumbled on the Cannon beach and shot a series of pictures on the beach. I had my camera and lens but no tripod and shot this hand held. The IS on that lens is great and the image is very sharp. Post processed with Capture One.