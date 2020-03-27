Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was in Venice with the idea of shooting long exposures, but after being out from before dawn, I ditched my heavy gear at the hotel and grabbed my Fuji and set off in search of photographing daily life in Venice. Despite being cold in January, this particular day was bright and sunny. The inhabitants of the Canarregio district were taking advantage of the dry spell and were having a laundry day. They have a system of lines and pulleys to string their washing over the canals to facilitate drying. I enjoyed this reflection of everyday life.