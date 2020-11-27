All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture was taking in Canmore, Alberta, Canada. It was one of those pictures that when you see the view you just know you need that shot. I was driving over another bridge with my husband and saw this view. I could hardly believe my eyes that something so beautiful was flashing by me. I quickly had to grab my camera turn around and go get that shot. It was a cold crisp late afternoon in the Rocky mountains as this time of year usually is. We quickly went down the path to capture this photo.

I love the mountains in the late fall like this. In Alberta, there is snow around this time of year but it's not cold enough to be unbearable. Its beauty is more than words can describe. There is something so calming and peacful about the Rocky Mountains but especially when there is snow on them and there is nothing like fresh mountain air!