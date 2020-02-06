Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I drove three hours in the dark from Minneapolis to Duluth, MN to be there before sunrise. I watched the sun rise and took some photos without a filter. Then the sun went behind a cloud and I used a 16 stop ND filter and got a 300 second exposure. I like the way this blurred the clouds and made the water smooth. Since the sun was hidden the long exposure did't overexpose the sky. In Photoshop I used a light gradient to give the photo a soft look.