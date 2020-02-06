Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Door County Wisconsin was clear and still on this evening and I went to explore the lighthouse on Cana Island near my home with my Mavic 2 Pro. It didn’t disappoint and even better, I was the only person at this iconic Door County location throughout this beautiful early May evening. I probable spent more than an hour exploring the many vantage points and facets of this area as the light got better and better as the evening progressed, and this image was the one that best expressed what I experienced and felt throughout the evening.

I found so much to look at and explore that I had to land several times to put in a fresh battery. I am fortunate to live in place like the Door County Peninsula, well known for its long coastline and spectacular natural beauty in all seasons. It is also a place that is very easy to explore with my drone with only the state parks that are off limits. There are several lighthouses along the coast here but Cana Island is the most iconic and best known of them all. In some years Cana Island is easily visited by walking on a dry causeway out to the island but in recent years, Lake Michigan is at record high water levels so access is only by boat or wading and swimming.