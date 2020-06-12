All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Campiglia is a small town in the upper Biella area where we lived during the period of Covid 19. At the end of March, a light snowfall caused a temperature range on the surrounding mountains. Traveling alone in a path through the woods I came to a small clearing: the fog had completely invaded the landscape and the environment- No noise, the earth could be uninhabited. Only in the distance did the sound of a bell annul the hours, a sign that, despite everything, life continued.