Campiglia Cervo, Italy by Massimo Ruggerone

Campiglia Cervo, Italy by Massimo Ruggerone
Picture Story

Campiglia is a small town in the upper Biella area where we lived during the period of Covid 19. At the end of March, a light snowfall caused a temperature range on the surrounding mountains. Traveling alone in a path through the woods I came to a small clearing: the fog had completely invaded the landscape and the environment- No noise, the earth could be uninhabited. Only in the distance did the sound of a bell annul the hours, a sign that, despite everything, life continued.

