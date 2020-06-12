All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My partner and I spend some time each year in the Tarn region of south west France. This beautiful part of the world inspires me greatly and many of my images are made there.

Towards the end of a hot day last September I could see that the clouds were rolling in and that these, combined with the light from the setting sun, might give me some great images. I set-up my camera and tripod at the side of a country lane looking across a field of vines to the village of Campagnac on the hillside opposite. I remained at this spot for a couple of hours, taking around forty shots as the light slowly changed. It was surprising how much the clouds changed during this time; if I look through the images it is hard to imagine that they are from the same session, such is their variety. The colour images I produced work very well, but I much prefer the drama of this black and white version.