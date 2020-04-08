Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One winter Sunday, after a look at the weather, I notice with pleasant surprise that the wind is very strong on the Ligurian coast and my thoughts immediately run towards the seaside villages.

With the favorable weather the expectation grows and the desire already projects me on the anxious place to see if the real conditions will live up to expectations.

A hasty check on my reflex, checking the memory cards of the optics and batteries and running towards Liguria, choosing Camogli as a destination.

During the journey of approach to the subject to be photographed, the imagination runs to the coasts of the villages with the waves crashing majestically, spreading the splashes of water on the rocks theater of a splendid scenery.

Upon arrival, the high waves create fascinating water games that end their run on the beach.

Without wasting time I go to the discovery of the best observation point and once identified I position the tripod and do the first tests for the best composition.

Entering the village by taking the road on the left that runs alongside the houses you can get to the small beach.

Once the time has come, I start getting ready to position myself at the point I chose for the shot.

Now I just have to choose the right moment of shooting after calculating sensitivity and balance, time and aperture identified the correct focus, all strictly manual, between one wave and another, waiting for the perfect one ...

Only the time to look at the result, collect the equipment and run home, not without having first taken a fleeting look at the photo taken.

They remain: an adventure, exciting, a difficult but rewarding realization of the image, a pinch of unconsciousness in a wonderful shot that recalls everything ... Photography is also this.