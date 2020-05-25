All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this image on a daytrip to Cambridge to take pictures of the very photogenic college buildings, as well as street scenes (lots of bicycles!). This was my favourite image of the day – it is not obviously Cambridge but is very obviously springtime.

After seeing lots of well-tended garden and lawns, I was attracted to this delightfully ‘unmanicured’ scene near one of the colleges. The line of trees, which were covered with white blossoms, were beautifully lit by the low angle of the late afternoon light. The trees were surrounded by a sea of yellow buttercups and dandelions which complemented the white blossoms. The line of slightly-past-their-best daffodils interspersed with bright red tulips came in on the other diagonal, with another line of trees in the background.

Shooting handheld, I positioned myself to keep separation between the near tree trunks and so that the two diagonals converged in the distance. I also made sure to include the red flower in the bottom right-hand corner to catch the eye and lead it through the image. I used a polariser to enhance the colours and waited patiently for students and other tourists to pass to capture the beautiful scene without people in it.