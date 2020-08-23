All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In late September weather seems to appear along California's central coast. Storms from the north and south from Baja California can work their weather magic on the central coast line here. Sunsets and rough surf can lend to great image captures. While waiting for the soft light a on this afternoon, I spent time exploring the erosion features of the cliffs just behind me. The colors and shapes on the cliffs offered some amazing geological abstracts. Here, wind and water over time have left a portrait of rocks embedded in a softer sandstone material. As the coastal cliffs recede, new formations are exposed and new abstracts appear on my yearly visits here.