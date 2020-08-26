All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In late September weather seems to appear along California's central coast. Storms from the north and south from Baja California can work their weather magic on the central coast line here. Sunsets and rough surf can lend to great image captures. While waiting for the soft light a on this afternoon, I spent time exploring the erosion features of the cliffs just behind me. The colors and shapes on the cliffs offer some amazing abstracts.

I try to get back to this area every couple of years because the coastal cliffs are in retreat and offer new abstracts to photograph. Here the softer sandstone leaves a hard rock in pattern. As the cliffs here recede they offer new abstracts to photograph every couple of years. I keep coming back when the weather will offer additional options.