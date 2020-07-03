All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I anticipated the end of the trail with febrility knowing that a fall of 65 meters was there. Lower Calf Creek is located in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, a park created in 1996. Less crowded and more quiet than others great parks of the West part of USA. At this time of the year, when there is little precipitation, no rainy day, I mentally prepared myself to see a dry fall. What a joy it was to see the water flowing from the fall. Some bathers was cooling off in the basin. So, I waited. I had brought with me my tripod and my bag of filters LEE. First, I made a test of long exposure without filter in using f/22. It was not what I wanted. So I tried several combinations of filters ND until I could have a 15 secondes exposure. So, the water of the fall was milky just like I wanted.