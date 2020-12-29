All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

These unusual zig-zag sea defences are only a few inches high and are often completely obscured by the sea, or buried under the shifting sands of the UK's east coast. After several fruitless visits my luck finally improved. To dust off the Christmas cobwebs, I took my teenage daughter along for a bit of fresh sea air, bringing my camera along "just in case". I was surprised and delighted to see that the zig-zags were visible and that the water level was just right. Although this location normally benefits from some beautiful sunrise light, the soft, indirect late-afternoon light seemed to work really well with this composition. I returned home cobweb-free, with a smile on my face.