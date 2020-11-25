All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Last night a thunderstorm came through the area. Today on the lake at first light it was obvious that the color of the trees had move down into the lake surface. I had rented the services of a local fishing guide and his boat for a few days here in the town of Uncertain Texas. I always fell better with a local person who is familiar with all the local rules and hazards. Fortunately most of the creatures that bite are either asleep or gone from the lake here in November. I set my ISO to 1600 to compensate for the motion of the boat on the lake. Caddo Lake is about as far north as the Bald Cypress trees will show their color, I am told. In this photo a lot of color has moved lower but it opens up the lines and shapes of the trees and accents the pattern of the Spanish Moss.