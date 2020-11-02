All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Caddo Lake sits half in Texas and half in Louisiana. The Texas side has more Bayous and swamps while the Louisiana side is mostly clear water.If there is a cold in early October then there is a good chance that the Bald Cypress trees in Caddo Lake will show their fall colors. I took up residence in the town of Uncertain which sits on the Lake. I rented a fishing guide for a few days in late October into November.Duck season starts on the 10 of November. The thunderstorm blew away a lot of leaf color.