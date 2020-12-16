User Icon
Caddebostan, Istanbul, Turkey by Pelin Genc

Picture Story

I took this photo a few years ago. I was walking by the sea on a Sunday afternoon, the sun was about to set. When I go to the Asian part of the city I like to take a stroll there. This time the colors seemed much more vibrant to me and felt like I was in a tropical place while I was in the middle of the city. That year the sea had a more turquoise color than usual because of the planktons. The red fishing boat seemed like a bonus creating a great color contrast in this composition.

So, with a quick decision, I rushed back the car park and grabbed my camera and gear. I have photographed this place so many times, but I was certain this time it would look quite different. I like the puffiness of the clouds. I also wanted capture the movement effect of the smooth waves crashing the shore, and have a clear vision of the boat. Therefore I preferred an exposure time of 3 seconds.

This is how I came up with this color harmony in the middle of Istanbul.

