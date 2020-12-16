Caddebostan, Istanbul, Turkey by Pelin Genc

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo a few years ago. I was walking by the sea on a Sunday afternoon, the sun was about to set. When I go to the Asian part of the city I like to take a stroll there. This time the colors seemed much more vibrant to me and felt like I was in a tropical place while I was in the middle of the city. That year the sea had a more turquoise color than usual because of the planktons. The red fishing boat seemed like a bonus creating a great color contrast in this composition.

So, with a quick decision, I rushed back the car park and grabbed my camera and gear. I have photographed this place so many times, but I was certain this time it would look quite different. I like the puffiness of the clouds. I also wanted capture the movement effect of the smooth waves crashing the shore, and have a clear vision of the boat. Therefore I preferred an exposure time of 3 seconds.

This is how I came up with this color harmony in the middle of Istanbul.