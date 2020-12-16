All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken on a short while before the sunset. I was visiting my parents and had no plans of taking photos. But couldn’t help it when I saw the clouds. As the clouds were moving slowly I went for a very long exposure and also managed to smooth out all the impurities on the sea.

The only object is the Prince Island on the horizon. Blue only tones and the island on the horizon are intended for a minimal effect.