Caddebostan, Istanbul, Turkey by Pelin Genc
Caddebostan, Istanbul, Turkey by Pelin Genc

Caddebostan, Istanbul, Turkey by Pelin Genc
This photo was taken on a short while before the sunset. I was visiting my parents and had no plans of taking photos. But couldn’t help it when I saw the clouds. As the clouds were moving slowly I went for a very long exposure and also managed to smooth out all the impurities on the sea.

The only object is the Prince Island on the horizon. Blue only tones and the island on the horizon are intended for a minimal effect.

