After a long cold night camping along the damp coast we got up early and made our way out to the lighthouse. As we crested a hill on the trail, there it was luring us in with it's light. Unlike many of the lighthouses in our state, this one still has its original fresnel lens. These lenses are beautiful and photographing a lighthouse without the original light just can not compare!