After two months of quarantine and being confined at home, due to the health crisis that is affecting the entire World, some of the restrictions in Portugal have been lifted. I was then able to spend one weekend in my house in Longueira, southwest Portugal. During this visit, I was fortunate enough to walk part of the trail between Almograve and Cabo Sardão, an area I know so well.

After some minutes of simply “being there”, I started walking along the coastal trail, paying close attention to potential photographic subjects and elements. We are in the middle of Spring now, so there are many flowers around, some of them quite small, others clinging to the rock fissures, all buffeted by the strong winds. These winds keep shaping the consolidated and rusty colored sand dunes into small canyons and plateaus, where rounded pebbles have found their resting place. The surrounding landscape seems to strike a balance between the erosional forces of the sea, wind and rain, and the resilience of the rock cliffs.

In my pursuit of finding new angles for familiar subjects, I often ended up lying flat on the ground photographing small flowers, sometimes isolated, other times as foregrounds for the receding cliffs and sea. This photo is an example of such attempts, after finding this group of flowers. I noticed that they would make an interesting subject against the rusty consolidated dunes. I chose an aperture that would allow me to provide a good depth of field in the flowers, while smoothing the background.

I kept shooting until sunset time, simply enjoying being out in such beautiful surroundings.