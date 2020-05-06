Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Springtime normally comes early in the southwest coast of Portugal. Spring is one of the best times to visit this region, as the Summer crowds are yet to arrive, and many flowers start to bloom. Nested among the rocks, or spread over the sand dunes facing the sea, various flowers lend a colorful character to these coastal tracts.

After lying dormant during the Winter months, come middle of February, coastal and dune flowers start to bloom. One of the best places to spot these coastal flowers is the one near Cabo Sardão, along one of the many walking trails that exist in the area. While doing one of the walks, one balmy February afternoon, I kept an eye on the rocks and sand dunes for some of the smaller flowers. One of my favorites is the Myosotis debilis, a tiny but vibrant blue flower that occurs scattered among the rocks.

I lay flat on the ground and framed a pair of such flowers using a macro lens. This time I had no need to use the tripod, thanks to the sensor stabilization in my Fuji camera. I made a good number of photos, trying various compositions, but the one I am presenting was my favorite. I spent the rest of the day walking along the trail, returning only after sunset.

Little did I know that this was one of my last trips to the area before the health crisis of Covid-19 struck Portugal beginning of March, with the ensuing lockdown. It is with expectation that I wait until it is safe to return to a sort of normality in the near future.