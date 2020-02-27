Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Cabo de Gata is a wild and rugged headland in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, a European and UNESCO Global Geopark. I had visited this place on several occasions and had worked out that it was the only place on Spain's eastern Mediterranean coast that you could see the sun set over the sea, even then, only for a few weeks around the winter solstice. With this in mind I made a December trip here to try to capture the sunset. Exploring all the possible angles, it was not possible to get an alignment with the lighthouse silhouetted in front of the sunset so I chose this location with the sun going down off to the right.

I watched the sun set over the sea but I didn't have my camera set to capture the rare but sparkling emerald Green Flash that accompanied it - the first time that I had ever seen this phenomenon. Having failed to capture that on camera I was determined to try to get the best from the post-sunset light. Fortunately, there was some nice cirrus in the sky and it coloured-up beautifully with pink and orange sunset tones and seemingly radiating from the headland. I took a number of exposures both with and without a 3 stop ND filter to give a different rendition of the water. The final image did require a little work in Photoshop as the was an ugly white box on the side of the headland, which I removed.