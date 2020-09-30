All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Cabo Cervera, Alicante, Spain. The site is incredible, as it has many very colorful rock formations that facilitate composition. It is a very changeable place, since it depends on the tides and the wind, leaving more or less the coastline visible. For this outing we found ourselves at low tide, no wind and few clouds, which left us visible a lot of rock with moss. We will have to return with other conditions to get those textures of the waves and clouds that I like so much.