In winter time, some of the waterfalls in Cabana´s torrent get frozen and become an spectacle of water and ice. I woke up early to avoid the highest temperatures of the mid day but unfortunately the frozen stalactite of the image fell down after I could take this picture. The challenge was to balance the high contrast between the shaded area in the cave and the bright of the snow and the cloudy sky. This place is very popular in summer time when people comes to swim in the crystalline waters of the natural pools of this torrent.