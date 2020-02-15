Byron Glacier Ice Caves, Alaska, USA by Craig Bill

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Being on a glacier is very tactile experience, even though you are completely wrapped, layered and zipped up with protective clothing. Just walking on the changing character of frozen water - from super dry powdery snow, then another step onto wavy slick ice and then onto mega-ton compressed blue ice blocks - the feel and sound is magnificent.

But ice environments such as glaciers can be very dangerous. After fighting a quick forming blizzard with all my gear, I scraped the snow pack off my body that formed during my hike into Byron Glacier in Alaska. Faintly, I was able to sight the edge of some ice caves though the windy snow. Not only was I of course delighted to explore the icy glacier underbelly for photography, but also to take refuge inside and away from the tormenting snowfall. And this should have been relatively easy, however, a meandering network of icy streams had to be traversed. These shallow waterways remained liquid only because of its constant motion - and crossing them was ominously discouraging as the snowstorm attacked.

By the time I reached the weather carved ice caves, I was exhausted, but its silent protective beauty was divine. Of course, I remained alert and attentive as these ice caves collapse without warning. And since Ice landscapes are not my usual or indigenous environment, I was relentlessly apprehensive.