This was taken a few weeks ago on my first trip to Harris and Lewis. This is at the most Northerly point of Lewis, a very exposed spot. The weather was dreadful for Photography ! It was difficult to stand in the cold gusting wind, and I had to constantly wipe raindrops off the lens. The tripod was set as low as it could go, and I was lying full length on my back wiping the lens and pressing the shutter (a remote release would have been much better than the timer I was using). Of the 57 shots from this position, this was the only one that was not ruined either by being out of focus, having raindrops on it, or having me in the shot! Anyway, was it worth it? For me, yes. No matter how challenging the conditions were, it was better than sitting working behind my office desk 650 Miles away.

I was really impressed with Harris & Lewis, well worth the effort to get there (Drive to Skye, then a 90 minute Ferry to Tarbert on Harris). There are lots of stunning locations and when I was there (end of November) it was very quiet. Highly recommended. I will be back.