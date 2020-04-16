Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this photo at the beginning of autumn as part of a series of images that I did in the Bucegi Mountains on a pretty and difficult wild valley where I hoped to find carpathian chamonix that come to the water to drink.

The weather was a little bit cloudy and it was raining, so I thought it would be nice to take some pictures with this waterfall in the rainy weather. It was not really easy because I was walking on stones that were very wet and slippery.