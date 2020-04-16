User Icon
Waterfall Assignment

Busteni, Bucegi Mountains, Romania by Silviu Matei

Busteni, Bucegi Mountains, Romania by Silviu Matei
I took this photo at the beginning of autumn as part of a series of images that I did in the Bucegi Mountains on a pretty and difficult wild valley where I hoped to find carpathian chamonix that come to the water to drink.

The weather was a little bit cloudy and it was raining, so I thought it would be nice to take some pictures with this waterfall in the rainy weather. It was not really easy because I was walking on stones that were very wet and slippery.

