Picture Story

I went out in early hours of one November morning to hunt for some colours or fog. After visiting several spots that failed to create proper, autumnal atmosphere, I remembered of this small, leafy lane on the Wirral peninsula in Cheshire. I cycled this road many times in the past, but almost always in spring and summer - never in autumn. It was worth it to visit it this time - rich colours on oaks and beeches, hints of fog in fields around and game of light and shadow make a brilliant example of autumn colours in north England.