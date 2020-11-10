All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

There are several places that I love from where I have returned with seemingly amazing images only to later feel that I have not done enough justice to the beauty of the place. Many a times, it is not possible to revisit such locations, but luckily enough, there are some places close enough to my home that I can visit and give another go. Burg Eltz is definitely one such place. So, when my friend suggested we make a trip once again to capture the fall colors and possibly some mood in the foggy conditions, I was immediately up for it.

I believe perseverance pays off eventually, and after my latest trip to Burg Eltz, I came back with something special. The famous castle in its foggy autumn mood, just as the sun came through the top of the mountain to light up the colorful tree tops and melt the icy dew drops. A magical scene out of the fantasies. Extremely glad that I went back there once again, and happy to share the image with you all.