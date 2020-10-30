All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I wanted to take photo's from fungi's in there surrounding so I used a lens with 60mm to get more information from the background of the fungi. I found this fungi standing a little bit higher so I could get 'under' the fungi and place it just in the good light spot in the background. This was the most difficult because I had to make a combination between a good composition (the place of the fungi) and the right background behind the fungi (as a silhouet). The light was getting better as the sun was going down. I could not use a tripod so I set the iso higher to avoid movement.